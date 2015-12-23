Teresa Giudice, ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star, is released from Connecticut prison

Teresa Giudice is home for the holidays.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was released from a Connecticut prison on Wednesday at 5:01 a.m. after a year behind bars, her lawyer told People.

“She is free,” attorney James J. Leonard, Jr. said.

The reality star spent nearly a year behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

People reported that Giudice spent some time primping in the prison bathroom before she left. She reportedly listened to Christmas music and sipped a cappuccino as she headed home to New Jersey. There, she was surprised with a brand new Lexus SUV, complete with a red bow on top.

Giudice’s husband Joe Giudice is expected to head to prison in March to complete his 41-month sentence.

TMZ reported that Bravo will film Giudice’s life after prison, but this has not been confirmed by the network.