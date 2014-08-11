Terry Crews calls Jason Statham the toughest ‘Expendable’

After an accident, Statham just kept on working.

Over the years, “Expendables” star Terry Crews has called Randy Couture — a former UFC champion — the toughest “Expendable.” But now Jason Statham is catching up, Crews says. And that’s by, excuse the pun, accident.

“There was a big accident on the set of ‘Expendables 3’ where [Statham] got in a truck and the brakes went out … and he went off the dock into the Black Sea.,” Crews says. “All the sudden, bubbles come up. He got himself out of the truck underneath the water. I’m like, this dude’s going to the hospital, he’s done.”

But not Statham. Crews says he changed into dry clothes kept on filming.

“I had to re-evaluate my tough card after that,” Crews says with a laugh.