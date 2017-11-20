We get it: You’d rather cuddle up on the couch Thanksgiving morning than pack Sixth Avenue like a tourist. Still, the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is not to be missed.

This year’s celebration will see top performers — like Gwen Stefani, the Goo Goo Dolls and Bebe Rexha — sing atop parade floats. Plus, new balloons including Olaf from “Frozen” and Jett from “Super Wings,” will make their way through midtown before Santa himself waves to the city outside Macy’s Herald Square.

Don’t let your desire to stay warm keep you from kicking off the holiday season the right way come Thursday. The parade will air on NBC starting at 9 a.m., but you’ll be able to watch for free online without a TV, too.

Here’s how you can curl up on your couch and get a balloon’s-eye view of the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NBC

You can catch all the performances, floats, balloons and more on your tablet, phone or computer by logging onto nbc.com/live or via the Watch NBC app. So, prop your iPad up in the kitchen and watch Olaf fly by while you attempt to replicate mom’s stuffing recipe. The only catch: You will need a valid cable provider login to access the livestream.

YouTube

For the second year in a row, Macy’s and NBC have teamed up with Verizon to make the entire parade available for free live viewing via YouTube. The 360-degree video will be available at youtube.com/verizon or on this page starting 9 a.m.

Social Media

Macy’s isn’t promising full live coverage on the parade on its Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages, but the chances you’ll get to see bits of the action are pretty high. Follow @Macys and @NBC on your favorite social platforms for the chance to see parts of the parade without cable. Follow #MacysParade for photos, video clips and more from the parade route.