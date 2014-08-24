Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in NYC

‘Frozen’

Summer’s coming to a close and before the weather truly gets colder, enjoy the last few days of warmth with a flick that’ll make you chilly. Let it go, let it go and scoop up the family to head to any one of FIVE “Frozen” screenings happening across the city this week. Check the NYC Parks website for details on several of the screenings occurring in parks across the city. (Monday-Thurs., various times and locations, FREE, nycgovparks .org; Wed., 8 p.m., FREE, South Street Seaport, Front St. at Fulton St., southstreetseaport.com)

Ner Beck’s NYC Street Oddities: A Photo Exhibit

See the most seemingly mundane elements of the city in a whole new way after visiting this exhibit at the NYPL. Discover trees with human expressions, fire hydrants that sport a grin and even trash that’ll put a smile on your face through the photographic work of NYC graphic artist and designer Ner Beck. The exhibit closes Tuesday, so hurry on down to the library’s Grand Central branch to check it out. (Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, Grand Central Library, 135 E. 46th St., 212-621- 0670, nypl.org)

Michael Weinreb

Set, hike! In “Season of Saturdays: A History of College Football in 14 Games,” award-winning writer, journalist and college football expert Michael Weinreb presents a cultural history of college football that features key moments, games, personalities and scandals that have occurred throughout the years of the game. Don’t pass — get it?! — on the opportunity to hear Weinreb discuss the book and sign copies at Book Court Tuesday. (Tuesday, 7 p.m., FREE, BookCourt, 163 Court St., Cobble Hill, 718- 875-3677, bookcourt.com)

Arts, Culture & Fun Film Series presents ‘Hugo’

Enjoy FREE summer movies outside but hate the crowds? Well, head on over to the Tony Dapolito Recreation Center for NYC Parks’ Arts, Culture & Fun Film Series tomorrow, where only the first 50 people will be admitted to a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.” Bring a blanket and picnic and enjoy your intimate rooftop film. Doors open an hour before the screening, so make sure you get there early. (Tuesday, 7:30-10 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., FREE, Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, 1 Clarkson St., 212-242-5418, nycgovparks.org)