‘The Big Bang Theory’ stars get huge pay increases

The three main stars will get $1 million for the next three years.

Holy money!

“The Big Bang Theory” stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco have all gotten massive raises, bringing each of their paychecks to an impressive $1 million for the next three years and putting them in “Friends” earnings territory, according to Deadline.com. They previously earned $350,000 per episode.

Production on the show’s eighth season was postponed because of contract negotiations.

It’s also possible that the show will run for an 11th season, instead of ending after 10, as previously expected, Deadline reported.

“Big Bang” cast members Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar are still negotiating.