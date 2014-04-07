‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ on Blu-ray and DVD

‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” continues on and on and on and on in the second installment of this trilogy, this one focused on the dragon Smaug. (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $44.95)

‘Grudge Match’

If you ever dreamed of seeing Rocky and Jake LaMotta face off way past their prime, your dreams have come true. (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99)

‘August: Osage County’

Tracy Letts brings his Pulitzer and multi-Tony winning play to the big screen, starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, who landed Oscar nominations for their role in this family drama. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

Also available

‘Back in the Day’ (DVD, $24.98)

‘Best Night Ever’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Family Matters: Season 4’ (DVD, $29.98)

‘Justin Bieber’s Believe’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Lizzie Borden Took an Ax’ (DVD, $22.99)

‘Mayberry R.F.D.: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $29.98)

‘Nurse’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)