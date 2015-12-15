‘The Passion of the Christ’ live musical hosted by Tyler Perry coming to FOX

And, with the “Rock of Ages” producer on board, it’s slated for Palm Sunday.

Live TV is taking a dramatic turn with the latest from Fox.

The network will air a musical version of “The Passion of the Christ” live from New Orleans, Fox announced Tuesday in a news release. It will be hosted — and narrated — by Big Easy native Tyler Perry.

“The Passion” is set in modern day and tells the story of Jesus in his final days. The Last Supper, the betrayal by Judas and the crucifixtion and resurrection will all be a part of the two-hour special.

“The Passion is both wonderfully entertaining and genuinely inspirational,” Fox Entertainment president David Madden said in the statement. “We are so thrilled to have the multi-talented Tyler Perry join us for this epic music production. He is the perfect host to lead the cast – and viewers – through the streets of New Orleans in this contemporary re-telling of a timeless story.”

There will also be a procession with hundreds of people carrying a 20-foot cross from outside the Superdome to Woldenburg Park on the Mississippi River.

The cast has not yet been announced, though the music will be arranged by Adam Anders (“Glee,” “Rock of Ages”).

The production is slated to air at 8 p.m. on March 20, which is Palm Sunday.