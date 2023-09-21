‘The Second City’ comedy enterprise will get the first laugh at Brooklyn location this November

The new Second City location at 64 N. Ninth St. in Williamsburg.

The Second City, a beloved comedy institution, is coming to New York City, with a hilarity-inducing lineup of first acts at their Brooklyn location.

Founded in 1959, The Second City has operated in Chicago and Toronto as a hub for live theater and training in comedy, launching the careers of famous comedians such as Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short and Catherine O’Hara. It will open the door to their new outpost at 64 N. Ninth St. in Williamsburg on Nov. 16.

“There is no better way to kick off our 65th anniversary celebrations than by opening the doors to The Second City New York in Williamsburg,” said The Second City CEO Ed Wells.

The new venue will span 12,000 square-feet, and house two cabaret-style live theaters, seven Training Center classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Wells hailed Brooklyn as the perfect location for their expansion, as the borough has been a cultural epicenter of the comedy world.

“As the center of global culture and entertainment, New York represents a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our world-renowned brand of comedy-based entertainment with an incredible NYC-based cast, and to deliver our proprietary Yes, And… improv-based training,” said Wells.

To kick off the new opening in November, they will host ‘The First City Revue” — an interactive sketch comedy show with “the next generation of rising stars.”

Following that, The Second City’s new stages will see performances of holiday-themed comedy shows like “Jack Frost Roasting On an Open Fire” and “Improv Holiday Brunch.”

The Williamsburg outpost will launch with a cast of up-and-comers in the comedy world, including E.J. Cameron, Ashley Leisten, Ben Rameaka, Yazmin Ramos, Drew Reilly, and Jacklyn Uweh.

Wells said they hope to expand on their historic successes, and open the door to future generations.

“Building upon our storied history and decades of success in Chicago and Toronto, we are thrilled to improvise a whole new adventure with the New York City community,” he said.

Tickets for upcoming shows at The Second City’s new Williamsburg location are on sale now online at secondcity.com/new-york-shows.