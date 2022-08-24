amNY Weekender | 8 things to do in NYC, Aug. 26-28

Friday, Aug. 26

Summer Scavenger Hunt: Join the team at the Riverside Library as you and your kids search for different Water Pokémon and/or Moana characters throughout the shelves of the library. Kids can unscramble a word puzzle and earn a small prize for spotting all of the hidden characters. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and will continue until 4:30 p.m., so you can join in whenever you can! This event is free to the public. Riverside Library, 127 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side.

Movies Under the Stars: Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Grab some snacks and a blanket and head down to the park for a special screening of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” Watch the story of Eddie Brock, who wants to live alongside the creature Venom, but when Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing a serial killer, Brock finds himself in a predicament that only he and Venom can fix. The film is rated PG-13 and starts at dusk, and it’s free to watch! Ballfields in Midland Field, Staten Island.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bronx Zoo – Dinosaur Safari: The beloved Dinosaur Safari is still happening at the Bronx Zoo. The immersive experience is a ¼-mile-long walkthrough exhibit covering more than 2 acres of forest. It features 52 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs, kids can dig up ancient fossils, compare them to moving dinosaurs, and hear from the dino guides about the important lessons fossils can tell us. The dinosaur safari is included in the Bronx Zoo admissions. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460.

Trivia Under The Trees: If you love nature and quiz games, we have the event for you. Trivia Under The Trees combines classic trivia games with a nature hike that will have you learning about the environment along the way. Topics covered in the quiz will include park history, ecology and so much more! The hike starts at 1 p.m. and is free to join. Meet at Seaman Avenue and Isham Street in Inwood Hill Park, Inwood.

Diverse Streets Initiative’s Resilience Series – Nonviolence: Several visual artists will join the team at the Diverse Streets Initiative to show the importance of bodily autonomy and the need for a safe, non-violent environment. The show will specifically focus on resilience through non-violence as it relates to public safety, gun safety, and Roe vs. Wade. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and is free to the public. 31st Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets, Astoria.

Bronx Night Market: Calling all foodies and shoppers alike! The Bronx Night Market is back this weekend and better than ever. The market will return to the Fordham Plaza and guests can browse the vendors and taste some delicious food all while listening to live musicians and watching dance performances all summer long. The market is free to enter, but prices vary by vendor. Be sure to RSVP ahead of time. 1 to 7 p.m. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Nature Exploration: The North Woods: If you want to truly discover the rich nature that New York City has to offer, you need to join in this hike at Central Park. Urban Park Rangers will lead New Yorkers through the park’s North Woods, which is home to several different kinds of wildlife and plant life. Be sure to bring your binoculars for a better look around! The hike starts at 1 p.m. Meet at West 100 Street and Central Park West in Central Park.

Art in the Garden: Mother Lear: Brooklyn Botanic Garden is hosting performances of “Mother Lear.” Presented in partnership with We Players, “Mother Lear” follows a middle-aged scholar with dementia who communicates with her caretaker daughter using only the text of King Lear. Tickets start at $40 for nonmembers and $36 for members and the show starts at 4 p.m. 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn.