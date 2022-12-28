amNY Weekender | 8 things to do in NYC, Dec. 30- Jan. 1

Friday, Dec. 30

Amaze Light Festival: Uncover the magic at every step you take, as the Amaze Light Festival gives a welcome to people of all ages to celebrate the festive season in a dazzling world filled with music, food, dance, celebration, and enchantment. There are many different sparkling lights all around you as you move through larger-than-life-themed worlds. After that, you can stop by Sparky’s Sweet Spot to buy a treat before visiting the holiday market. Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens NY. Open 4-10 pm. General Admission for Adults is $44, Children $36 and VIP $94, Child $86. amazelightfestival.com

Industry City Ice Rink: Come out and enjoy yourself this year, whether you know how to skate or not, since the IC Ice Rink is available to everyone who wishes to enjoy a popular winter activity. Because the rink is open to the weather and the outside, wear proper clothing for an enjoyable and comfortable skate. In the meantime, while you wait to enter the rink, warm up with a hot chocolate from the Wheelhouse and take in the campus’ holiday decorations. Industry City Courtyard 5/6, 51 35th Street Brooklyn. Fridays 4-8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am-8 pm. Tickets starting at $10-$25. Industrycity.com

Date Night at the Met: Enjoy an evening of live music, drinks and so much more as the Met hosts Date Night. As you walk throughout the Museum and experience 5,000 years of art you can bring a friend, someone special or just yourself! The Met Fifth Avenue 1000 Fifth Avenue, Fridays and Saturdays 5 – 9 pm. All events are free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID and Met Members can use their Member card as their ticket. metmuseum.org

Saturday, Dec. 31

Celebrate NYE at Crystal Lake on 12/31: Dance your way right into the new year, at Crystal Lake’s 2023 New Year’s Eve Disco Mania celebration in Williamsburg. Enjoy timeless classic disco music, drinks and so much more while burning up the dance floor. Crystal lake, 647 Grand St, Brooklyn. Free event but there are Open bar packages at $75 and Frexnit ‘Disco Ball’ Prosecco $40. Starting at 9 pm. Crystallakebrooklyn.com

New Year’s Eve at W New York: Right at the heart of Times Square, W New York welcomes everyone from around the world to ring in the new year at the Living Room Bar with a chrome DJ booth inspired by the famous New Year’s Eve Ball. As beverages, and other options where visitors may customize their experience to meet their specific party demands. W New York – Times Square 1567 Broadway Living Room Bar – 7th Floor. From 6 pm-3 am. Tickets start at $294.40 for standing general admission, $400.81 for seated general admission. As well as reserved cabanas for groups are also available depending on the number of guests. Eventbrite.com

The Queens New Year’s Eve 5K: Run out the old, run into the new. Come celebrate the new year with fellow riders and walkers in Queens, and right after starting your New Year’s Resolutions walk through Corona Park and eat some delicious snacks from All Round Foods. Flushing Meadows Corona Park – Parking, Queens Museum, Building, Meridian Road. From 6 pm- 11:59 pm. Tickets start at $35. Events.elitefeats.com

Sunday, Jan. 1

Free Mimosas at NoMo Kitchen’s New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch: What better way to get over a hangover following a night of celebration than by visiting NoMo kitchen in NoMo SoHo? Your stomach will be satisfied with breakfast and a few beverages. NoMo Kitchen, 9 Crosby Street. From 10am-4pm. Reservations can be made on the Resy website to your accommodations. Resy.com

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: Enjoy a stroll through the holiday stores at the Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park after all the festivals for delightful, cost-free activities like ice skating, shops providing a range of snacks and beverages for the season and much more. Bryant Park, 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Street. Free event. The rink runs from Monday-Wednesday 8 am-10pm, Thursday-Sunday & holidays from 8 am-midnight. Holiday Shops, from Monday-Friday 11 am-8 pm and Saturday-Sunday 10am-8pm.bryantpark.org