amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, July 8-10

Friday, July 8

Community Paddle: Bronx River Alliance is hosting a Community Paddle for all canoeing enthusiasts in New York City. Partners and families will have access to canoes and kayaks will be available for solo paddlers. The event is first-come, first-served and no pre-registration required, though waivers must be filled out at the time of sign up. 10 a.m. Free. 1490 Sheridan Blvd, Bronx.

Must Love Dogs and Comedy: If you’re looking for a dog-friendly comedy show, look no further! Must Love Dogs and Comedy is a night of fun where your furry friend can have a night out too. Half of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to support animal rescue centers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are pay what you can, but a suggested donation of $20. Boris & Horton, 195 Avenue A, East Village, Manhattan.

Saturday, July 9

Birding: Hawk Watch: Ready to search for some hawks? New York City is just brimming with wildlife, and the Urban Park Rangers will lead the way to find the best wildlife viewing spots in the city’s parks. Be sure to bring a pair of binoculars so you can get a good view! 9 a.m. Free. Meet at Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens.

Screening of “Night of the Living Dead”: Get spooky this July at a screening of the classic 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead.” This epic nightmare paves the way for zombie movies to come while also acting as a social commentary for a decade that was defined by reckoning with American racism. 4 p.m. Tickets: $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / Free or discounted for MoMI members ($7-11). Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria, Queens.

Puppets Come Home: MARIA READS A BOOK: Sci-fi meets puppetry in this truly unique show at Coney Island this weekend. Come by and enjoy a show that has healing, sword fighting shenanigans and so much more! Must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink, all guests must be fully vaccinated. 9 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn.

Sunday, July 10

Movies Under the Stars: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Grab a blanket and head to the park for a screening of the hit new film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Sunday night! Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks, but anything alcoholic or in glass bottles are not allowed. It’s free to attend and the movie starts at dusk. 8:30 p.m. Free. Sunset Park Playground, 44th Street and 6th Avenue, Brooklyn.

Brunchata – NYC Bachata Brunch: Are you ready to party it up, brunch style? Brunchata is a truly one-of-a-kind brunch experience that will have you dancing while you dine. Meet people from all over the world while enjoying delicious brunch options — you are guaranteed to feel amazing for the rest of your day! 1 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Gonzalez y Gonzalez, 192 Mercer Street, Manhattan.