amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Sept. 16-18

Friday, Sept. 16

Harlem Bazaar– Experience the self-described bazaar/flea market/art exhibit on the third Friday of the month. Attendees will have abundant items and vendors to choose from, including live performances and 30 food vendors. 75% of vendors at the event are minority-owned (POC, immigrants, LGBTQ+, and women). This event takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. 163 W 125th St, Manhattan

Patrimonio Mestizo Exhibition– Come support Camila Rodríguez Triana’s new mixed media identity-focused work at Fishman Space inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music this weekend. Triana’s pieces target her identity as a Columbian Mestiza woman— and feature objects, videos, photos and more to tell the story of her heritage and Andean cosmology. The exhibition is free and open for viewing from 1 to 7 p.m. 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn

Saturday, Sept. 17

Museum Day- Smithsonian Magazine is hosting its 18th annual national Museum Day. Participating cultural destinations and museums will offer free admission for the day— including the Jewish Museum, the Bartow Pell Mansion Museum, the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum and more. Tickets must be reserved in advance on the Smithsonian website here.

iNDIEPLAZA– Ready to experience a free two-day lineup of indie music, hands-on workshops, a band merchandise market and spectacular food and drink? Head over to the Rockefeller Center this weekend for the inaugural INDIEPLAZA. Headliners include Ali Shaheed Muhummad, Claud, Horsegirl, and Sessa. Other highlights include live art demonstrations, screen printing, artist signings, DIY family fun and games. ​​45 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

Free roller skating in the park- Love to skate? Love free events? Skates in the park is for you! The event takes place every Saturday and is open to skaters of all skill levels. Loaner skates are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but beginners are encouraged to take the free class from 3 to 4 p.m. and to bring safety equipment. Reserve dates ahead of time at eventbrite.com. Rosedale 135-21 241st, Queens

Sunday, Sept. 18

San Gennaro Festival– The annual Feast of San Gennaro is returning to Little Italy this week! Beginning in 1926, the feast is technically an ode to faith but spotlights local Italian cuisine, vivid parades, free concerts, merchandise vendors and the infamous cannoli eating competition. Live entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. every night and the festival takes place from Sept. 15-25. along Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets

Queer History Walks– The Whitney Museum is offering a free walking tour that explores the queer history and landmarks of New York City. Landmarks include clubs, bars, and public spaces that were integral to the local artistic history of queerness. The walk ends with an art installation by David Hammons in the museum’s neighborhood. RSVP space is limited, but walk-ins to a capacity are accepted. 99 Gansevoort Street, Manhattan