Experience deals across dining, attractions and hotels during this year’s NYC Winter Outing

Explore the Big Apple this winter with deals across dining, experiences, accommodations and more.

NYC & Company announced the launch of this year’s NYC Winter Outing, which includes signature programs NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and the newest program NYC Hotel Week. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a sponsor of NYC Winter Outing, to offset participation fees for businesses across the boroughs in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery.

“We are pleased to bring NYC Winter Outing back this year, with safety at the forefront thanks to the City’s Key to NYC requirements,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. “The program offers exceptional deals on dining, Broadway, arts and culture, performing arts, tours and hotels, during a time with less crowds. We encourage locals and visitors to show their support for businesses big and small across all five boroughs by booking these only-in-New York City experiences now.”

“As we continue along the path of recovery, the Mayor’s Office is proud to support NYC Winter Outing, a program showcasing the best of the City’s dining, arts and culture, and hospitality, as it returns this winter after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Anne del Castillo, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Here’s a look at what signature programs are kicking off as a part of NYC Winter Outing:

NYC Restaurant Week

A time-honored tradition, NYC Restaurant Week will offer prix-fixe menus from more than 440 restaurants from across the city from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13. Diners can enjoy two-course lunches or three-course dinners for $29, $39 or $59, dependent upon the restaurant’s price point.

“NYC Restaurant Week has become a treasured tradition. I’ve participated since the first one in 1992. It’s always been a tremendous way for people to experience restaurants they’ve never been to, including some of the top restaurants in the world, by making them so accessibly priced. This year it takes on a new role as being the perfect reason for people to connect and communicate in person over a great meal, while supporting the hard-hit restaurant industry,” said David Burke, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

Mastercard cardholders who preregister here will receive a $10 statement credit when spending $39 or more per transaction (for up to 10 transactions, totaling a $100 rebate) on-site at participating NYC Restaurant Week eateries, subject to NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2022 terms and restrictions.

“NYC Restaurant Week provides New Yorkers and visitors with the opportunity to experience diverse cuisines in the many multicultural neighborhoods across New York City’s five boroughs,” said Tren’ness Woods-Black, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee. “It’s more important than ever to support these local businesses in the coming weeks, some that have been a neighborhood staple for years and others that are new to the area; they each bring unique offerings to our dynamic city.”

You can now book reservations at participating restaurants at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.

NYC Broadway Week

After going on hiatus due to COVID-19, NYC Broadway Week is back with bookings available for 2 for 1 tickets for participating shows from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13, 2022.

“The return of NYC Broadway Week is an exciting moment for the Broadway community and a signal of New York City’s continued recovery,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We remain committed to setting the gold standard of Covid health protocols in all of our Broadway theaters and encourage New Yorkers and visitors to confidently enjoy the exceptional lineup of shows participating in NYC Broadway Week this winter.”

Participating shows include “Aladdin, “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago The Musical,” “Come From Away,” “Company,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Girl From the North Country,” “Hadestown,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Lion King,” “MJ The Musical,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Skeleton Crew,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “Wicked.” For more information, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

NYC Must-See Week

If Broadway isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of activities and places to visit in New York City. Between Jan. 18 and Feb. 13, 2022, you can get 2 for 1 tickets to more than 45 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours throughout the city.

Participating attractions include the 9/11 Memorial & Museum; Empire State Building Observatory; The Escape Game New York City; Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); Jazz at Lincoln Center; Summit One Vanderbilt; New York Philharmonic; One World Observatory; Untapped New York; Food on Foot Tours; Beat the Bomb; and so many more.

A full list of participating attractions can be found at nycgo.com/mustseeweek.

NYC Hotel Week

Whether you’re a tourist or looking for a nice staycation, there’s NYC Hotel Week. The newest program for NYC & Company, hotel goers can book accommodations at 22 percent off standard retail rates from now through Feb. 13, 2022. Nearly 130 hotels at different price points from throughout the five boroughs are participating in this new program.

Participating hotels include Equinox Hotel; The Beekman Hotel; New York Marriott Marquis; The William Vale, The Rockaway Hotel; and so many more. All participating hotels can be sorted by Borough and Neighborhood at nycgo.com/hotelweek. Some blackout days may apply.

All NYC residents and visitors must adhere to the City’s Key to NYC guidelines. For more information about NYC Winter Outing, visit nycgo.com/winterouting. Restaurants looking to participate in NYC Restaurant Week have through Jan. 14 to sign up to participate in the program, free of charge, for any or all weeks from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13.