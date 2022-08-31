amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Sept. 2-4

Friday, Sept. 2

East Village Pub Crawl: Are you ready to explore some popular East Village nightlife spots? Then you need to join in the East Village Pub Crawl. Tickets are $22 and get you free admission to four popular drinking spots, free drinks and drink specials, plus a chance to hang with like-minded people and party guides. You can reserve your spot on eventbrite.com. Location details to be revealed upon signing up!

Celebrating the Music of Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye: Get soulful on Friday night with a special show highlighting the music of acclaimed artists Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye. Led by Cooke’s daughter, Carla Cooke, she will take the stage with Brian Owens, who will perform as Gaye, and the two will be joined by special guests throughout the night. Tickets start at $45, doors open at 7 p.m. The Town Hall, 123 W 43rd St, Midtown.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Introduction to Birdwatching Outings: Want to see some NYC wildlife? Head over to Prospect Park for an Introduction to Birdwatching outing! Whether you are a bird-watching enthusiast or a newcomer, this outing is perfect for birdwatchers of all skill levels. The Prospect Park Alliance and a member of the Brooklyn Bird Club will lead the way and show you the best spots to see birds. Be sure to bring a pair of binoculars! This event is free to join and runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at the Audubon Center in Prospect Park.

Sun Sets: Analog Soul: This summer, the Met has been celebrating the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture through its rooftop event series Sun Sets. This Saturday, The Met is hosting Analog Soul, Brooklyn-based twin sisters who spin a blend of house music, Detroit techno, acid, electro, and electronica. The event takes place during Date Night at the Met, so if the rooftop fills up you can still explore the museum with live music and drinks. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is free with museum admission, which still follows pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID. The Met Fifth Avenue, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Upper East Side.

Dirty Circus Variety Show: For those who want to embrace the absurd, there’s the Dirty Circus Variety Show. House of Yes has curated their most ferocious performers to take the center stage for this one-of-a-kind show, led by special guests The Love Show. Performers include Emma Craig, Topher, and Kyla. Tickets start at $40.78, must be 21+ to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Volunteer on the Urban Farm: Want to give back to the community? Randall’s Island is looking for volunteers to help out on its Urban Farm this weekend. Whether you are a first-timer or a tried and true volunteer at the Urban Farm, there are plenty of ways to help and get involved. Volunteers must be 10 years old and older and any volunteer between the ages of 10-15 must be accompanied by an adult, 16-17 years olds can volunteer alone with a signed waiver, which you can obtain by contacting volunteers@randallsisland.org. Registration is not required, but all volunteers are asked to commit to two hours of work. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Randall’s Island Park.

Queens Live! Reggae on the Boardwalk, Rockaways Edition: Are you ready to party? Queens Live! is back with a free show that you won’t want to miss. Come through and hear performances from Carter Van Pelt, Jah Wise Tippertone, Carlton Livingston and so much more. The free event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. O’Donohue Park, Queens.