Cuba cruises continue to expand with trips from Royal Caribbean, more

Cuba is gaining ground as a cruise destination.

As travel restrictions from the United States to the Caribbean island nation have loosened in recent years, cruise lines are taking advantage.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced this month that it will expand its weekly sailings out of Miami to Havana on Norwegian Sky through December.

Royal Caribbean also has cruises to Havana scheduled through November on Empress of the Seas, with sailings out of Tampa or Miami.

Pearl Seas Cruises launched cruises to Cuba from Fort Lauderdale in January, with voyages scheduled through December 2018.

The first cruise between the United States and Cuba in more than half a century, Carnival’s Adonia, inaugurated service in May 2016. The cruise line currently has sailings from Miami to Cuba scheduled through the end of May.