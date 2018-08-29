New Haven getaway: Your agenda for a day trip to the Connecticut city

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For an easy day trip this fall, consider New Haven. The Connecticut college town touts a multi-flavored restaurant scene, cultural venues, a walkable downtown and, of course, Yale University — and all just about two hours from NYC. Here’s what to do here in a day.

University sights

Get into Yale via a campus tour. Daily guided walking tours highlighting Yale’s history and architecture depart from its visitor center (Mon.-Fri., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 1:30 p.m., FREE; 149 Elm St., 203-432-2300, visitorcenter.yale.edu). While on campus, visit the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library (121 Wall St., 203-432-2977, beinecke.library.yale.edu), a repository for valuable literary works. Yale University Art Gallery showcases pieces relating to Eastern and Western culture and dating from ancient times to modern day (closed Mon., FREE; 111 Chapel St., 203-432-0600, artgallery.yale.edu). The Yale Center for British Art houses the largest collection of its kind outside of the United Kingdom (closed Mon., FREE; 1080 Chapel St., 203-432-2800, britishart.yale.edu).

Local eats

New Haven is noted for thin-crust pizza baked in coal-fired ovens — thanks to two rival Wooster Street spots: Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (157 Wooster St., 203-865-5762, pepespizzeria.com), aka Pepe’s, known for its white clam pie, and Sally’s Apizza (closed Mon-Tues; 237 Wooster St., 203-624-5271, sallysapizza.com), started by a relative of Frank Pepe’s. For something completely different, get the mashed potato pie from BAR (254 Crown St., 203-495-8924, barnightclub.com), a restaurant and weekend nightclub.

Beyond pizza, Louis’ Lunch (261 Crown St., 203-562-5507, louislunch.com) is credited with creating the hamburger sandwich. Claire’s Corner Copia (1000 Chapel St., 203-562-3888, clairescornercopia.com) is a beloved vegetarian enclave. Discover more good eats with Taste of New Haven, a walking tour company (tasteofnewhaven.com).

Nightlife

Elm City Social (266 College St., 475-441-7436, elmcitysocial.com) presents shared plates plus playful garnishes in craft cocktails like the Rubber Ducky (we’ll give you one guess what it is). Try the inventive libations at Ordinary (closed Sun.; 990 Chapel St., 203-907-0238, ordinarynewhaven.com).

Catch some early night music. The College Street Music Hall (238 College St., 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com) and Café 9 (250 State St., 203-789-8281, cafenine.com) schedule live acts regularly.

For theater buffs

With a history of Broadway tryouts, the Shubert Theatre (247 College St., 203-562-5666, shubert.com) stages contemporary performances and classic hits. Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel St., 203-432-1234, yalerep.org) features new plays and reinterpreted classics. Long Wharf Theatre (222 Sargent Dr., 203-787-4282, longwharf.org) produces dramas, comedies and new works.

GETTING THERE

New Haven is under two hours from midtown by car via I-95, or a two-hour train via Metro-North from Grand Central Terminal to Union Station (one way $17.75/off peak, $23.50/peak).