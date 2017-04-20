Earth Day events in NYC focused on eliminating food waste

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Earth Day is a time to eat, drink, shop and celebrate all things green. These events in NYC are focused on eliminating food waste. Photo Credit: iStock

It’s time to eat, drink, shop and celebrate all things green.

Earth Day is Saturday, and Tribeca Film Festival, local restaurants and more are getting into the eco-friendly spirit.

From dinners to movies, here are three events this weekend that are devoted to food sustainability.

“Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”

This documentary, directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye and executive produced by chef Anthony Bourdain, explores the issue of food waste around the world — and ways we can create a more sustainable food system by looking at the work of chefs such as Massimo Bottura, Dan Barber and Danny Bowien. It makes its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with a special Earth Day screening. April 22 at 2 p.m., rush tickets available, BMCC Tribeca Pac, 199 Chambers St.; April 23 at 4:45 p.m., rush tickets available, Cinepolis Chelsea, 260 W. 23rd St., tribecafilm.com

Coarse’s wine maker pairings

At this restaurant devoted to raw and low-heat cuisine, chef Vincent Chirico crafts eight- to 10-course tasting menus using whatever he has in stock that day. Special attention is paid to the drinks, too, with vino from sustainably-conscious winemakers on offer. This Earth Day, he will be serving selections from California winemaker Preston Parker Wines, which only sources its grapes from sustainable vineyards. As for the food it’ll be paired with, that remains to be seen, but past creations have ranged from umami-filled charred oyster mushrooms atop potato puree to heirloom carrots with zhooshed Greek yogurt, shaved iberico ham and crushed pistachios. April 22, $79/person; 306 W. 13th St., 646-896-1404, coarsenyc.com

Kingsley’s walk-in Sunday dinner

Chef Roxanne Spruance recently launched a no-waste tasting menu on Sundays to eliminate food waste at her acclaimed restaurant. The three-course dinner is made using whatever is overstocked in her walk-in refrigerator, with a choice of salad or soup to start, pasta or meat for the main course and a dessert. Dishes might include pasta with produce from the farmer’s market, or chicharrones made from pigs she’s butchered. April 23, reservations strongly suggested, $49/person; 190 Ave. B., 212-674-4500, kingsleynyc.com