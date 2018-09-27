Frick Collection likely moving to the Breuer during renovations

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While The Frick Collection undergoes a major renovation in 2020, its works, exhibitions, library resources and educational programs will likely be relocated to the former Met Breuer, now known as the Whitney’s Breuer Building.

The Upper East Side museum said in a release it is working with The Whitney, which owns the building on Madison Avenue, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which currently uses the space as a temporary exhibition space for modern and contemporary works.

The move is planned for late in 2020, according to The Frick.

“The Frick has been exploring ways to ensure that our visitors can continue to enjoy our collections and have access to our library resources and education programs, as we look forward to the renovation of our home,” Ian Wardropper, the director of the Frick Collection, said in a statement. “Collaborating with The Met on a temporary initiative at the Breuer building would enable us to do just that, a mere five blocks away, during a time when The Frick would otherwise need to be closed completely to the public.”

The Frick is located at East 70th Street near Fifth Avenue and the Met Breuer is at Madison Avenue and East 75th Street.

In 2016, The Frick unveiled new expansion plans that would open ornate, private rooms on its second floor that were used by the Frick family. Among many other changes, its music room will be converted to a new gallery for special exhibitions and the entire building will be updated to current American Disabilities Act standards, according to the museum.

The Frick building is one of New York City’s last Gilded Age homes and displays fine and decorative arts and is home to one of the top art reference libraries. To learn more about the upgrades, visit frickfuture.org.