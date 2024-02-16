Capture the golden egg from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

By popular demand, Harry Potter: The Exhibition is extending its run one final time for New York City’s witches and wizards alike.

The exhibition, located at the corner of 34th Street and 6th Avenue in Herald Square, will run until Aug. 11, 2024.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition first premiered in Philadelphia in 2022 and has since attracted over 2 million guests in seven cities all over the world. It was developed by Imagine Exhibitions, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, and EMC Presents.

To celebrate the last run extension in New York City, the exhibition is launching After-Hours Night for those 18 and up. Starting on Feb. 29, the exhibition will host this special night once a month throughout the exhibition’s run. Tickets will include a complimentary beverage, which could be a soda, mocktail or cocktail (for those 21+ with a valid ID) and a snack before exploring the exhibition.

Like always, those who visit Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be taken on an interactive journey through the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” book and movie universes. Everyone is given a wristband for a personalized experience, from choosing their Hogwarts house, a wand and a Patronus, and can earn points for their house through interactive experiences.

Guests are able to explore popular movie locations, including the hall of moving portraits, the Great Hall, and Hogwarts classes, and view authentic costumes and props from the movies. There are tons of photo opps, including Hagrid’s oversized chair in his hut, the cupboard under the stairs where Harry Potter spent several years of his life, and Professor Umbridge’s office.

Plus, there is an onsite retail shop with exclusive Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise available for purchase.

For more information, visit the Harry Potter: The Exhibition website.