Immersive Northern Lights experience comes to Edge in Hudson Yards this week

Get a taste of the Northern Lights at Edge at Hudson Yards this weekend in a new immersive experience.

From March 3-7, Edge will present Skylight, a nightly, immersive light display evoking the Northern Lights. Each night will host four 20 minute shows that will run between 7 and 10 p.m., with 45-minute breaks between each show.

The shows will utilize revolutionary lighting technology to create dramatic illustrations over the NYC skyline and will feature dancing waves of light illuminating the entirety of the deck. After the shows stop, visitors at Edge can view Skylight indoors a large-scale cloud display and light projection transporting guests into an illuminated sky throughout the month of March as well as enjoy Skylight-themed food and beverages at the indoor bars on Levels 100 and 101.

Access to the shows will be included within Edge’s General Admission tickets, which are available online for $38 for adults and $33 for children (or on-site for $40 and $35, respectively). New York City residents can purchase tickets for $36, and special rates are available for seniors, active and retired members of the U.S. military and groups.

For more information about Skylight or to purchase tickets, visit www.edgenyc.com.