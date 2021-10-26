Take a thrilling climb 1,200 feet above the streets of Manhattan on the Edge at Hudson Yards

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Live life on the edge at a thrilling new attraction that is coming to Hudson Yards this fall.

On Nov. 9, Edge at Hudson Yards will officially open City Climb, the ultimate skyscraping adventure. Located just outside the Edge at 30 Hudson Yards, climbers can scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper.

“City Climb quite literally shouts from the rooftops that tourism is back in New York City and there has never been a more exciting time to visit,” said Jeff T. Blau, Chief Executive of Related Companies. “This is an adventure unlike anything the City has seen before, and we are thrilled to welcome the world to an experience of a lifetime.”

City Climb offers a unique perspective of New York City. After an extensive safety briefing, climbers are fitted with a specially designed safety harness and secured to the course by two cables attached to a trolley. After ascending 32 steps to The Cliff, and looking down 1,190 feet to the City below, climbers will approach The Stair which consists of 161 steps on an approximately 45 degree incline. At 1,271 feet, climbers reach the Apex, where they can have the opportunity to lean out and hang over the platform.

At the end of the experience, climbers can head up to the Edge’s outdoor viewing area on the 100th floor and enjoy the glass floor, angled glass walls, outdoor skyline steps, or a champagne toast in the sky. Inaugural climbers will receive a celebratory medal for completing the climb.

“The architectural details in New York City’s buildings make our skyline one of the most instantly recognizable in the world, but until now the views from these iconic capstones have been reserved for cinematic superheroes,” said Michael Gilbane, Senior Vice President of Related Companies. “We are exceedingly proud of the team who master-minded this entertainment marvel offering the world an unparalleled perspective of the City.”

The Climb is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the opening time changing seasonally. Tickets are $185 and include the City Climb experience, entry to Edge, and a digital Edge image. Inaugural guests will also receive a personalized video from their Climb and a commemorative medal. You can purchase tickets on edgenyc.com/cityclimb.