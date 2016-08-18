Kanye West pop-up to return to New York

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This weekend will host yet another celebrity pop-up shop. Kanye West announced on Twitter on Wednesday that 21 pop-up shops around the world will open this weekend, linking to a map with limited details.

West will be opening the shop in lower Manhattan Friday at event space Supermarket, located at 393 Broadway. The pop-up will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other Pablo temporary stores will be open in Boston, Los Angeles, Cape Town, Singapore and beyond.

This isn’t West’s first time working the pop-up circuit in New York. Back in March, Yeezy opened a pop-up in SoHo, bringing hoards of fans who waited hours for entry, and even police to control the crazy lines that took over multiple blocks.

According to the New York Times, the 21 stores will feature items exclusive to their locations, which means that New York-only merchandise will be sold at this weekend’s temporary store.