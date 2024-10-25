LaCroix to launch new Strawberry Peach flavor with two New York City pop-ups

LaCroix Sparkling Water is launching a new flavor with two pop-ups in New York City.

On Oct. 26-27, LaCroix will host a farmstand-inspired pop-up in Washington Square Park to celebrate the release of its newest flavor, Strawberry Peach. Attendees will have a chance to try the new flavor and take home LaCroix-branded merchandise, including tote bags, keychains, pins, and more.

The pop-up will return on Nov. 2-3 in the Flatiron District, with the same opportunities to try the new flavor and take home branded merchandise. The pop-ups will take place each day on each weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and LaCroix ambassadors will be on-site at both pop-ups to engage with the crowd.

Guests at each pop-up are encouraged to share their experiences at the pop-ups on social media using the hashtag #LiveLaCroix.

Details

What: LaCroix Sparkling Water Strawberry Peach Launch pop-ups

When: Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Where: Washington Square Park (Oct. 26-27) and Flatiron District, 5th Ave. and Washington Square N. (Nov. 2-3)