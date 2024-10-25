Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

LaCroix to launch new Strawberry Peach flavor with two New York City pop-ups

By Posted on
Close-up of many different colorful soda cans
Photo via Getty Images

LaCroix Sparkling Water is launching a new flavor with two pop-ups in New York City.

On Oct. 26-27, LaCroix will host a farmstand-inspired pop-up in Washington Square Park to celebrate the release of its newest flavor, Strawberry Peach. Attendees will have a chance to try the new flavor and take home LaCroix-branded merchandise, including tote bags, keychains, pins, and more.

The pop-up will return on Nov. 2-3 in the Flatiron District, with the same opportunities to try the new flavor and take home branded merchandise. The pop-ups will take place each day on each weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and LaCroix ambassadors will be on-site at both pop-ups to engage with the crowd.

Guests at each pop-up are encouraged to share their experiences at the pop-ups on social media using the hashtag #LiveLaCroix.

Details

What: LaCroix Sparkling Water Strawberry Peach Launch pop-ups

When: Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Where: Washington Square Park (Oct. 26-27) and Flatiron District, 5th Ave. and Washington Square N. (Nov. 2-3)

Flyer courtesy of LaCroix

Inside The Agency with Mauricio Umansky

Schneps Connects

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC