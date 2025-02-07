Make a date at Color Factory this Valentine’s Day with immersive art and a free gift

This Valentine’s Day, Color Factory is celebrating with some sweet perks that will have guests feeling the love.

From 3 p.m. onwards on Feb. 14, Color Factory will host Make it a Date: Valentine’s Night for couples, singles, friends and family.

As a special treat, ticketed guests who come during Make it a Date: Valentine’s Night will be able to receive a free photo print and frame (while supplies last) as a keepsake.

Like every Color Factory visit, guests can interact with the colorful surroundings created by local artists. Throughout the night, guests can find interactive moments to embrace the color in their lives, including finding delicious treats, playing in piles of confetti, connecting and creating with their friends or partner, and embracing their inner child in a giant ball pit.

Color Factory is located at 251 Spring St. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colorfactory.co/new-york-city.