Disney opening Mickey Mouse art exhibit in Chelsea for icon’s 90th birthday

The world’s most famous mouse is set to receive an artistic birthday tribute in the city this fall.

For Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, Disney announced Monday that it will open an interactive art exhibit in Chelsea in November that will feature classic and modern artwork inspired by the revered rodent.

“Mickey: The True Original Exhibition” will include original works by New York-based artists Kenny Scharf and Shinique Smith that show Mickey’s impact on pop culture and modern art, according to Disney executive Ken Potrock.

“We’ve partnered with the best muralists, sculptors, artists and designers to create original works that convey Mickey’s optimism and imagination,” Potrock said in a statement.

Mickey’s New York roots can be traced back to the beginning of his story. His first cartoon short, “Steamboat Willie,” premiered at the Broadway Theatre (known then as the Universal’s Colony Theatre) on Nov. 18, 1928.

Among the installations at the 16,000-square-foot exhibit at 60 10th Ave. is Scharf’s “Cosmic Cavern.” The area will be covered with Day-Glo, fluorescent black light and paintings inspired by the Mickey Mouse watch.

“I want to make a place of fantasy and fun,” Scharf said in a video about the exhibit.

Smith’s work will take a more abstract look at the character’s legacy. She created a tower made of plush dolls to symbolize the impact of the Mickey Mouse plush doll on countless childhoods.

“[It’s] all the things you want to hug,” Smith said in a video of her work.

More artists will be announced before the exhibit’s opening on Nov. 8. The exhibit opens Nov. 8 and will run until Feb. 10. More artists will be announced before opening. Tickets can be purchased at Disney.com/MickeyTrueOriginal.