NYC Ballet and more ways to see dance this fall

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Fall is for dance. The city’s major dance companies are getting ready to kick off their seasons and cultural institutions are opening up their stages to companies. Here are five ways to appreciate the form this fall.

Dances Patrelle’s “Macbeth”

The New York City ballet company’s balletic retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy is accompanied by a score of various Tchaikovsky symphonies. Sept. 15-18, tickets $45; The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-72-4448, dancespatrelle.org

New York City Ballet

The fall season kicks off with world premieres by choreographers Lauren Lovette (the company’s newest female principal), Justin Peck, Peter Walker and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Season highlights also include a colorful production of “Firebird” in October. Sept. 20-Oct. 16; David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, 212-496-0600, schedule and tickets at nycballet.com

Fall for Dance

The annual affordable, eclectic dance festival returns, with 20 dance companies and artists from around the world. Highlights include the world premiere of new works from Elizabeth Streb and Wayne McGregor. Sept. 26-Oct. 8, $15 (tickets go on sale Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.); New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St., 212-581-1212, nycitycenter.org

American Ballet Theatre

The two-week fall season includes a world premiere by choreographer Jessica Lang, productions of Twyla Tharp’s “The Brahms-Haydn Variations” and Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son,” plus plenty of opportunities to see star Misty Copeland. Oct. 19-30; David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, 212-496-0600, davidkochtheater.com

Kate Weare Company

The celebrated, New York City-based contemporary dance company performs the New York premiere of “Marksman,” with an original score by Curtis Macdonald. Nov. 9-13; The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave., 212-691-9740, tickets and schedule at joyce.org