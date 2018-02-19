Free cat-themed pop-up features adoptable kittens on a glass catwalk, feline meditation room

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A free cat-themed pop-up, featuring cats on glass, will be at 524 W. 26th St. for President’s Day weekend only. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Update: Feb. 19 is the final day of the pop-up and, while reservations are full, walk-ins are available.

Cat ladies (and gents) rejoice, the ultimate feline pop-up has arrived.

From Friday through Monday only, you can play with adoptable cats, watch them prance across a glass catwalk, gaze upon the beauty of photos of cats perched on glass and take multitudinous Instagram photos of you in front of a larger-than-life cat display — complete with props you can use.

With every Instagram post you make, you’ll trigger a donation of one pound of litter for shelter cats at the Humane Society of New York (and you could win some prizes).

The free experience — no joke — also has a meditation room where you can calm yourself to the tune of a cat’s purr by chanting “me-owm,” according to organizers.

The pop-up, at a gallery space in Chelsea, is presented by Fresh Step, the kitty litter brand, in support of the city’s Humane Society.

So step on in and have yourself a cat party this weekend at 524 W. 26th St., near the High Line, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday. RSVP online.

For those who can’t make it this weekend, Fresh Step will livestream the opening event on Facebook, which will feature Instagram sensations Kitten Lady (Hannah Shaw) and Nala Cat, on Thursday night at 6 p.m.