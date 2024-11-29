New York City’s One Man Army is going all out to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

On Dec. 3, One Man Army is hosting a screening showcasing some of the top films from this past year. Entitled “Paradise SHREDition Vol 6: Now That’s What I Call One Man Army,” the event will take place at Sovereign House, located at 185 E Broadway.

The night will feature films from Jean Louis Droulers, Tavet Gillson, Cody Kostro, Adi Eshman and more, with a Q&A to follow the screenings. There will be raffles available for purchase throughout the night, and a mixer will take place allowing guests to meet the team behind One Man Army.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the screening starting at 8 p.m. The event is free to attend, and you can RSVP at partiful.com/e/ftXsKo4B0vcrqcMU9pnl.