Paley Center for Media to pack in weekend of immersive fun during PaleyWKND

The Paley Center for Media is hosting a weekend of fun for all ages this fall.

PaleyWKND is an immersive weekend of family fun with once-in-a-lifetime experiences right in the heart of Midtown. The festivities will take place on Oct. 1-2, with a special members-only opening night celebration on Sept. 30.

“As the must-go-to destination for families and visitors throughout the tri-state area, The Paley Center for Media’s highly-anticipated PaleyWKND is a one-of-a-kind, unprecedented festival spectacular, in partnership with some of the greatest names and brands in entertainment, media, sports and gaming,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “The two-day, family-focused festivities will deliver exciting and engaging activations, experiences, meet-and-greets, and screenings, right in midtown Manhattan, at the iconic Paley Museum with a total street takeover on 52nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. Special appearances by some of the world’s most popular costumed characters and the ability to compete for glory and test big league skills will delight attendees and fans of all ages.”

A huge lineup of brands, characters and celebrities are scheduled to take part in the fun of PaleyWKND. Kids can enjoy meet-and-greets with their favorite characters from Marvel and Nickelodeon, and even check out activations from Hasbro, Mattel and Hearst Media Production.

For sports fans, activations will be available from the National Hockey League (NHL), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) that will allow guests to play and learn together. Guests can also take advantage of photo opportunities with all four major professional sports league championship trophies, including The Commissioner’s Trophy (MLB), The Larry O’Brien Trophy (NBA), The Vince Lombardi Trophy (NFL), and The Stanley Cup® (NHL). All four trophies will be on display inside the Paley Museum.

For the New York City gamers, PaleyWKND will host opportunities to play video games during the weekend. Guests can explore PaleyGX, Paley Center’s family-friendly gaming and VR experience, which will be open during PaleyWKND. Additionally, the event will host b00ths and activations Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, EA Sports, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., each of which will allow guests to come by and play a variety of games.

PaleyWKND is free for all ages. Paley Center Members can experience the festivities with VIP Access, including members-only hours, fast-track lanes, exclusive meet and greets, and more. Guests can reserve their free tickets for timed entry or access VIP Membership information at www.PaleyWKND.org. Walk-ins are also welcome to join in the fun.

PaleyWKND will take place at the Paley Museum at 52nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. For more information and a complete lineup of activities, visit paleycenter.org.