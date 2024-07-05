This summer learn from culinary experts to make your favorite kitchen staples right from scratch and expand your culinary knowledge at Pier 57’s Food Hall.

Platform at Market 57, brought by the James Beard Foundation, is a modern showcase kitchen and educational space featuring culinary arts programming and events.

Demo and Dine: Mozzarella Making with Dave Greco

The true “Little Italy” is not in Manhattan as many believe but in the Bronx, where family-run shops have been passed down from generation to generation for over a century.

Dave Greco is a second-generation owner of Mike’s Deli in Bronx’s “Little Italy” on Arthur Avenue.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from Greco, the art of making mozzarella cheese. Guests will also be fed antipasti and cheesecake, accompanied by wine while hearing stories from Greco’s family, the significance of the deli and the historic neighborhood.

When: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Pier 57’s Food Hall, 25 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Craft Beer Tasting with Harlem Hops, The Beery Godmother and Brown Girl’s Brew

Join women brewers by tasting craft beers made in New York City. LaTreace Harries, The Beery Godmother and Market 57 vendor Harlem Hops, Manhattan’s first black-owned New York City local craft bar, are changing the narrative by making the beer industry more equitable and breaking boundaries.

The class includes the tasting of five different unique beers and beers from Brown Girls Brew, which includes the Carrot Cake Amber Ale, winner of the 2023 Untapped Community Award for best Amber Ale.

Additionally, to accompany the beer, tacos from chef Ashbell’s Meats and Seafood will be served.

When: Sunday, July 28, 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 57’s Food Hall, 25 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011