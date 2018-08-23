Pop-Up Magazine returns to BAM with ‘Henrietta Lacks’ author

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Stories about the transformation of small-town America, a terrorist rehab facility and the history of alluring “thirst traps” are literally coming to life at the “fall issue” of Pop-Up Magazine.

At least a dozen presenters from favorite media outlets and books, like the author of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and the writer behind the powerful “We Shall Not Be Moved” chamber opera, will give you the scoop with never-before-told stories on stage at BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

Using illustration, multimedia, photography, animation and music by Magik*Magik Orchestra, the presentations are meant to offer a magazine-like experience with a wide variety of topics explored with visuals that move you.

You’ll question the ethics of being mean to robots, try to bring a flower back from exinction and more.

The following writers and creators will take the stage:

Rebecca Skloot, New York Times bestselling author of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks;”

Ann Friedman, co-host of the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend,” contributing writer to The Cut and the Los Angeles Times Opinion section;

Marc Bamuthi Joseph, poet, playwright, librettist of the chamber opera “We Shall Not Be Moved,” and chief of program and pedagogy at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts;

Jason Parham, senior writer at Wired and founder and editor of the literary magazine, Spook;

Landon Nordeman, photographer for The New Yorker and The New York Times;

Emily Dreyfuss, a senior writer at Wired;

Rowan Jacobsen, author of “A Geography of Oysters” and writer for Outside, Pacific Standard and Mother Jones;

Lara Shipley, photographer featured at The Museum of Modern Art and at the Museum of Contemporary Photography, and assistant professor at Michigan State University;

Meg Smaker, filmmaker of “Boxeadora;”

Leena Sanzgiri, writer and author of “Not Who I Pictured: Sixteen Photographs. Sixteen Stories;”

Ed Yong, staff writer at The Atlantic.

None of the presentations will be recorded or put online, so you really have to see it to experience it. BAM warns that the show includes a short, optional interactive moment using scent, for example.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Tickets are $36 at bam.org.