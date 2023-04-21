Fragrance brand Snif and L’Appartement 4F Bakery partner for a pop-up celebrating new product launch

Up-and-coming fragrance brand Snif is partnering with famous Brooklyn bakery L’Appartement 4F to give New Yorkers a taste – and sniff – of Paris at their new pop-up.

The pop-up comes to town on April 27 and is a time of celebration of Snif’s new product launch, Crumb Couture, which is the brand’s first venture into the world of food-inspired fragrance. The Crumb Couture launch, which is Snif’s second launch from its No Noses Inc. sub-brand, includes a fragrance and lotion that Snif says are “fresh out of the oven” and smell like a hot croissant.

Free samples of the scent and lotion will be available at the experiential pop-up, alongside a limited edition, custom pastry that pulls inspiration from the products’ scent notes available for purchase. With a spritz and a bite, guests will be transported to a Parisian breakfast spot. The first 30 guests will also receive free gift bags.

Full size Crumb Couture products will be available for purchase at the pop-up for $65.

With food-inspired fragrances continuing to gain popularity, the genderless fragrance brand is also launching a Body Butter Bar alongside Crumb Couture. The body bar product drop is the brand’s first journey into personal care and serves as the second launch of Secret Menu from Snif’s No Noses Inc.

Secret Menu was designed by Snif to expand the brand’s offerings into uncharted territories by exploring unusual scent concepts. The Menu’s first fragrance launched in September 2022 and is called Dead Dinosaur. Snif describes it as “an ode to the addictive smell of gasoline, garage hangs and simpler times.”

According to Snif, Secret Menu’s new Body Butter Bar “smells, looks and even feels like an actual stick of butter.”

To discover if Snif’s new product launches are your bread and butter, visit L’Appartement 4F at 115 Montague St. in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 27, from 8-11 a.m.

To explore more of what Snif and L’Appartement 4F are working on, visit @snif.co, @lappartement4F and @nonosesinc on Instagram.