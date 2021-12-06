Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Loreley Restaurant & Beer Garden is one of NYC’s pioneering beer gardens and is getting into the Christmas spirit with its “The Wonderland” popup, a perfect place to celebrate this holiday season.

Loreley Restaurant, located at 7 Rivington St. on the Lower East Side, is offering festive holiday drinks that feature Boozy Bourbon Black and White Hot Chocolate with toasted marshmallows, holiday cocktails like Peppermint Nitro Martini with a candy cane, and including a menu full of many more festive drink options to choose from.

Each day, the restaurant will offer various happy hour holiday specials, including select cocktails, giant one-liter steins of beer and wines by the glass, plus $25 select wine bottles. Enjoy your festive drink indoors or outdoors at the heated beer garden while looking at the over the top holiday lights and decor.

The restaurant also included an extensive menu of beer-friendly dishes featuring giant pretzels paired with warm beer cheese dip; grilled Sausage Party platters; schnitzels, cheesy spaetzle with bacon; burgers, and more.

Wonderland popup is open daily now until Jan. 9 and for more information about details on happy hour specials, visit Loreleynyc.com.