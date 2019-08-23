Topless parade in NYC: What to know

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A participant in The GoTopless Pride Parade on Aug. 25, 2015. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

If you’ve been wanting to walk through New York City topless, now’s your chance.

GoTopless Day is taking place in Manhattan on Sunday. It falls the day before Women’s Equality Day, which recognizes Aug. 26, 1920, when women were given the right to vote in the United States.

Parades are scheduled across the country — including in Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; and Venice Beach, California — and internationally.

It is legal to be topless in public in a majority of U.S. states, including New York, but organizers also hope to make going topless more acceptable.

Here are the details about the NYC event:

When

Sunday, Aug. 26, at 12:30 p.m.

Route

-Start on West 58th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues

-Turn south onto Broadway and continue down to 48th Street

-Walk east on 48th Street to Sixth Avenue

-End at Bryant Park