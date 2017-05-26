‘This Is Us’ season 2 spoilers: What might happen in ‘mind-blowing’ series return

The cast of NBC’s heartbreak hit “This Is Us” couldn’t keep the show’s second season spoilers under wraps when they reunited Thursday to encourage viewers to donate to the fight against child poverty on “Red Nose Day.”

The loose-lipped TV family seemingly revealed pretty important plot points, but we’re not totally convinced we’ll actually see any of them make it into the series.

“You guys are going to love season 2. The scripts are so good,” Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, said in the 2-minute clip posted to the NBC Twitter account. The clip brought the entire gang together again post season 1, which aired its finale in March, including Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Chris Sullivan (Toby) and even Ron Cephas Jones (William).

Here’s what you can expect from season 2 if all goes according to the “Red Nose Day” video: Rebecca finds out she has a long-lost brother; Kate ends up dating Dennis Rodman (or Quaid); Randall is told his biological father is actually still alive, and is his older brother; Jack donates a kidney; Randall and Beth get divorced.

Described as “mind-blowing” by Chris Sullivan (Toby), we’re still holding out for an awesome season whether it involves Dennis Quaid or not.

Here are six things we’re more convinced we’ll see in season 2:

– More flashbacks from Jack’s pre-Rebecca days. The finale gave us a rare glimpse into the lives of Jack and Rebecca before they became the family we’ve come to love and definitely left us wanting more.

– Kate will follow her own dreams. She decided to step out of her twin brother’s shadow and pursue a music career in the finale. We’re hoping it’s not too rocky of a road to fame for Kate.

– We could find out what went on with Kevin and Sophie. We’re happy they seem to have reconciled, but we really need more answers about what led to their divorce.

– Another Pearson might join the family. In a full-circle turn of events, Randall and Beth want to adopt a child. Perhaps we’ll be introduced to the new baby (boy?!).

– William won’t be out of the picture. If we’ve learned anything from “This Is Us” so far, it’s that death definitely does not prevent characters from appearing predominantly in the series (see: Jack Pearson).

– We just might finally get answers to Jack’s death. The series has had us wondering what happened to Jack since episode 2. Creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman has hinted to several publications that we’ll find out next season.

“This Is Us” will air on Thursday nights when it returns this fall. A premiere date has not yet been announced. The series has been renewed through season 3.