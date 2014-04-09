Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to reunite in new movie: report

No jokes about it: Funnygals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting.

The former “SNL” co-stars, who also hosted the Golden Globes together twice, are slated to star together in the upcoming flick “The Nest,” Deadline.com reported. According to the site, Poehler is in final negotiations to join Fey in the comedy about two thirtysomething sisters who return home to find their parents’ house has been put on the market.

The sisters then “spend a last wild weekend together, bonding and feuding and finally growing up,” according to Deadline.

Fey is producing the flick, directed by Jason Moore, and Poehler is set to executive produce.

Fey, 43, and Poehler, 42, also co-starred in 2008’s “Baby Mama.”