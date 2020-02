Another day, another celeb divorce.

Model Amber Rose has filed for divorce from rapper Wiz Khalifa, TMZ reported.

Rose, 30, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers and is seeking full physical and legal custody of 1-year-old son, Sebastian, according to TMZ.

The two tied the knot last year. TMZ reported that their split is “bitter,” but that Rose is willing to grant Khalifa, 27, visitation rights and adhere to the prenuptial conditions.