Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen and more Tribeca Talks at the NYC film festival

Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks once won Oscars for the same movie and now they’ll share the same stage during the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers announced Monday.

Springsteen won Best Original Song for his “Streets of Philadelphia” and Hanks took home the first of two consecutive Best Actor wins for “Philadelphia,” the landmark 1993 Jonathan Demme drama about a man dying of AIDS and suing the law firm that fired him.

Tickets for the event go on sale March 21.

They’re just two of a handful of stars set to take part in the Tribeca Talks series. “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau will discuss his career with Scarlett Johansson on April 21, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner will discuss “Girls,” Lenny Letter and more on April 25, and Kobe Bryant will appear alongside animator Glen Keane and “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan April 23, after a screening of “Dear Basketball.”

For the full list of Tribeca Talks and more info, visit tribecafilm.com.