Tucker Carlson will take over for Greta Van Susteren at “On the Record.”

It’s been revealed Tucker Carlson will take the reins at Fox News Channel’s “On the Record” on Nov. 14.

Brit Hume, who has been temporarily hosting the show since Greta Van Susteren’s exit from Fox News in September, tweeted the news on Thursday, calling the appointment a “terrific choice.”

Carlson, 47, is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, and has previously co-hosted news programs on CNN and MSNBC.