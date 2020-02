The pair took a stroll through Central Park.

Vanessa Minnillo has a real spring in her step.

The TV personality rang in the first day of spring on Thursday with adorable 18- month-old son Camden in the Big Apple.

Minnillo, sans hubby Nick Lachey, and little Camden were spotted strolling through Central Park and then heading to Good Enough to Eat on the Upper West Side for lunch.

According to a spy, Minnillo, 33, ordered scrambled eggs with biscuits and sausage gravy.