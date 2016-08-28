VMAs 2016: Flo Rida, Chance the Rapper and more red carpet chats

Flo Rida and Chance the Rapper get personal … about their favorite pizza toppings.

On the red carpet at MTV’s VMAs on Sunday, Flo Rida said he was stoked to be in NYC.

“My favorite thing about being here is all the fans,” the 36-year-old said. When asked the all-important question — “What’s your favorite pizza topping?” — he got “Right Round” to his “pepperoni!” response.

Chance the Rapper also stopped by for a chat. The 23-year-old, nominated for best hip hop video, revealed where he’d keep a moonman should he win a statue. He said, “I have a really small apartment … so probably in the kitchen next to my bed. No, that’s a joke.” (Placement is now winner Drake’s problem.)

Of course we also asked the “Angels” hitmaker about his pizza go-to — and it’s pepperoni, too. He was elated to hear he shares the same choice as Flo: “I have the same favorite as Flo Rida? We’re kindred spirits!”

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans walked the red carpet, which was actually white, with boyfriend David Eason — and her growing baby bump.

Evans said she likes playing tourist when she’s in NYC and loves to eat out at Sushi Roxx on East 39th Street. “It’s like a performance and dinner at the same time!” she said.

Travis Mills, who lives in Los Angeles, said he takes the “city that never sleeps” phrase literally. “I don’t go to bed when I’m in New York,” Mills, 27, said. His favorite restaurant when he’s in town? Downtown Jamaican joint Miss Lily’s.