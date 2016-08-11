VMAs 2016: Rihanna to receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

And the 2016 VMA Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award goes to … Rihanna! On Thursday, MTV announced that the singer would receive the honor at this month’s VMAs.

The singer has definitely put in the work during her past 10 years in the music industry. She’s released hits you probably still know the words to, like “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” “Diamonds” and, most recently, “Work.”

“Honored to take the #VMAs stage as your video #VANGUARD award recipient LIVE from NYC on August 28!,” Rihanna tweeted on Thursday.

Rihanna, a two-time video of the year award winner, has two songs nominated in three categories: best female video for “Work” and best collaboration video for “This Is What You Came For” and “Work,” and best male video for “This Is What You Came For.” She will also perform live during the awards show, taking place at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28 and airing at 9 p.m. on MTV.

The Vanguard Award has honored iconic and influential artists at the MTV Video Music Awards since its inaugural show in 1984.

Last year’s recipient was Kanye West. He gave an 11-minute speech in which he explained his sense of creativity and world views and announced his plans to run for president in 2020.

Here’s hoping Rihanna has something just as memorable up her sleeve.

Other previous recipients include Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé.