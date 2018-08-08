Celebrities are known to bring their best to the MTV Video Music Awards … especially when the ceremony takes place in New York City.

On Aug. 20, the VMAs return to the city, more specifically, Radio City Music Hall -- the place where it all began in 1984; the place where Madonna performed “Like a Virgin”; where Fiona Apple declared “this world is bull”; and where Kanye West ripped the mic from Taylor Swift.

This year’s event is all about an unexpected Bronx duo: Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez. Cardi B is up for 10 awards, including artist, song and video of the year. J. Lo is taking home the Video Vanguard Award.

What shocker may dominate the 2018 ceremony? We’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, to find out. Until then, here’s a look at who’s performing at the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez It's been 17 years since J. Lo performed on the VMA stage. Jenny from the block is not only representing NYC with the night's top award, she's also set to perform. Her chosen track hasn't yet been announced, but "Dinero," featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B, seems an obvious option.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande will perform "God is a Woman" off her forthcoming album, "Sweetener," during the ceremony after weeks of teasing the track on her Instagram page. We're expecting an audience camera to pan over to Pete Davidson for an epic reaction, if he's in attendance.

Logic The 2017 VMA winner returns to the stage after the success of his track "1-800-273-8255" to perform his latest hit, "One Day." Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic will join him onstage.

Travis Scott His third studio album, "Astroworld," dropped earlier this month, giving him plenty of material to work with for his VMA stint. Instead of picking just one song, he'll perform a medley of tracks from the album.

Post Malone The New York-born rapper has plenty of hits under his belt by now, from "Psycho" to "Rockstar." He'll be choosing a track from his album "Beerbongs & Bentleys" for the performance. Our guess: "Better Now."