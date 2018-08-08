LATEST PAPER
VMAs 2018 performers include Post Malone, Ariana Grande and more

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com
Celebrities are known to bring their best to the MTV Video Music Awards … especially when the ceremony takes place in New York City.

On Aug. 20, the VMAs return to the city, more specifically, Radio City Music Hall -- the place where it all began in 1984; the place where Madonna performed “Like a Virgin”; where Fiona Apple declared “this world is bull”; and where Kanye West ripped the mic from Taylor Swift.

This year’s event is all about an unexpected Bronx duo: Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez. Cardi B is up for 10 awards, including artist, song and video of the year. J. Lo is taking home the Video Vanguard Award.

What shocker may dominate the 2018 ceremony? We’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, to find out. Until then, here’s a look at who’s performing at the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez

It's been 17 years since J. Lo performed
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

It's been 17 years since J. Lo performed on the VMA stage. Jenny from the block is not only representing NYC with the night's top award, she's also set to perform. Her chosen track hasn't yet been announced, but "Dinero," featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B, seems an obvious option.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande will perform
Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

Ariana Grande will perform "God is a Woman" off her forthcoming album, "Sweetener," during the ceremony after weeks of teasing the track on her Instagram page. We're expecting an audience camera to pan over to Pete Davidson for an epic reaction, if he's in attendance.

Logic

The 2017 VMA winner returns to the stage
Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

The 2017 VMA winner returns to the stage after the success of his track "1-800-273-8255" to perform his latest hit, "One Day." Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic will join him onstage.

Travis Scott

His third studio album,
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Remy Martin / Jerritt Clark

His third studio album, "Astroworld," dropped earlier this month, giving him plenty of material to work with for his VMA stint. Instead of picking just one song, he'll perform a medley of tracks from the album.

Post Malone

The New York-born rapper has plenty of hits
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions / Roger Kisby

The New York-born rapper has plenty of hits under his belt by now, from "Psycho" to "Rockstar." He'll be choosing a track from his album "Beerbongs & Bentleys" for the performance. Our guess: "Better Now."

Shawn Mendes

The 20-year-old singer will perform
Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Rich Polk

The 20-year-old singer will perform "In My Blood," off his self-titled album, during the ceremony.

