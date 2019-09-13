Webster Hall's popular club nights will return to the storied venue next weekend, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment announced Friday.

The venue will host a series of performers on select dates this fall for what's now being branded as "Late Nights." The dance parties kick off on Sept. 21 with a yet-to-be-announced performer. Other dates include sets by Canadian EDM duo DVBBS (Oct. 12), a Halloween celebration (Oct. 31) and the return of Emo Nite (Nov. 23).

The dance parties were a staple of the landmarked East Village nightclub — known as one of the few open to 19-year-olds — before its temporary closure for renovations in August 2017.

Though club nights were not listed on the venue's lineup when it opened its doors again last spring, the concert space's owners assured New Yorkers the parties would eventually return. When the club reopened in May after almost two years of renovations, BSE said the parties were on track to begin in the fall.

Most club nights will still be for those 19 years and older, unless specified otherwise, said Keith Sheldon, executive vice president of programming and development for BSE Global, which acquired Webster Hall’s operating rights with The Bowery Presents in 2017. “It’s about the continuity of programming and making sure Saturday night club nights are what they once were and what people are expecting today,” he said during a media preview of the venue's reopening.

BSE did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.

The venue, built in 1886, became a staple for coming-of-age teens after opening under the ownership of brothers Steve and Lon Ballinger on Oct. 2, 1992. For years, ladies filled the club floor on Thursdays for the weekly Girls Night Out party, Fridays drew an alternative crowd for Trash events and Saturday night Gotham parties brought out the techno-lovers.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Its recent renovation included the addition of a modern lounge with a bar (the Ritz Room) and the refurbishment of the existing Marlin concert room.

Here's a look at the venue's returning "club night" lineup, so far. Tickets to "Late Nights" (which begin at 8 or 11:30 p.m.) can be purchased at websterhall.com/late.

Webster Hall club night lineup: