Wedding bells for Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau

Congratulations are in order for Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson and new husband Jason Landau.

Jackson announced the couple’s weekend wedding news via Instagram, sharing a photo of the newlyweds smiling and showing off their wedding bands.

“MARRIED. Life is beautiful,” Jackson captioned the photo.

The pair wed at a friend’s estate in Encino, California, on Saturday night in front of 200 guests, including Jane Lynch, Jesse TylerFerguson, Leah Remini and Alicia Silverstone, according to People magazine.

“This means a new beginning for us,” Jackson, 39, told People. “It was love at first sight and this is just the culmination of that.”

Jackson and Landau, 39, met last year in rehab for alcohol addiction.

“We’ve both been through a lot in our lives,” Jackson said. “We got sober together. Now we sing and we dance together. It blows my mind.”

Jackson was previously married to Monte Lapka.