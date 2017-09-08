What Broadway shows Hillary Clinton should see next

Hillary Clinton is a known theater buff. Last season, she drew her own standing ovation at “Oslo.” She’s also been …

Hillary Clinton is a known theater buff. Last season, she drew her own standing ovation at “Oslo.” She’s also been spotted at other Broadway productions including “In Transit,” “Sunset Boulevard” and “The Color Purple.”

So what should she see this season? Here are our recommendations:

‘Latin History for Morons’: John Leguizamo was a big supporter of Clinton’s during her 2016 presidential run. Clinton can return the favor by supporting the actor’s latest 90-minute piece, which comes to Broadway following its recent premiere at the Public Theater. Previews begin Oct. 19; Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St., latinhistorybroadway.com

‘The Wolves’: Girl power! Brooklyn playwright Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize finalist, a drama about an all-girl soccer team, will play Lincoln Center Theater’s Newhouse Theater following an acclaimed Off-Broadway run last year. Previews begin Nov. 1; Newhouse Theater, 150 W. 65th St., lct.org

‘The Parisian Woman’: Clinton may have enough of her own political drama, but the “House of Cards” fan may be tempted to see this new play by the Netflix series creator, Beau Willimon. Uma Thurman will make her Broadway debut in the show, playing a Washington, D.C., socialite who is haunted by her past. Previews begin Nov. 7; Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St., parisianwomanbroadway.com