White House must respond to Justin Bieber deportation petition

A whole lot of people want Justin Bieber to get the heck out of the United States — and now …

A whole lot of people want Justin Bieber to get the heck out of the United States — and now it’s the White House’s business.

A week after the Canadian-born pop star was arrested in Miami Beach for DUI and drag racing, a petition seeking his deportation has reached enough signatures on whitehouse.gov that the White House must now officially respond.

“If a petition meets the signature threshold, it will be reviewed by the Administration and we will issue a response,” reads the White House’s website.

In this case, that threshold was 100,000; as of press time, the petition had received more than 125,000 signatures.

“We the people of the United States feel that we are being wrongly represented in the world of pop culture,” the petition reads. “We would like to see the dangerous, reckless, destructive, and drug abusing, Justin Bieber deported and his green card revoked.”

An anonymous user in Detroit created the petition.

The troubled 19-year-old is being arraigned in Miami on Valentine’s Day.