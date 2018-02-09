‘Hello, Dolly!’ could bring Whoopi Goldberg back to Broadway stage

Whoopi Goldberg just might be looking to head back to Broadway where her career began, the actress said Thursday during New York Fashion Week.

“It would be nice to get onstage again,” the “View” co-host said before the start of the Adam Selman show at Spring Studios in TriBeCa, where she had a front-row seat. But she added: “I don’t have any plans at the moment.”

So, what would it take to get the “Sister Act” performer on the Great White Way? A leading role in the hit Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” might do the trick.

“I could see maybe taking over as Dolly at some point, something like that,” she said. “It would have to be something far from me — something I could hide behind,” Goldberg explained, referring to what roles would appeal to her.

The “Dolly!” revival was a juggernaut success starring Bette Midler. Midler gave her last performance in the record-breaking musical last month, which earned nearly $3 million over eight closing performances. The production is still going strong at the Shubert Theatre with current star Bernadette Peters. But if she decides to step down, Goldberg is at the ready.

Her Broadway resume includes the 1984 original “Whoopi Goldberg,” 2003’s revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and 2009’s “Sister Act” production at the London Palladium, among other performances. The actress and talk-show host has an upcoming role in the road trip comedy “Furlough” and family-friendly film “Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin.”

With Meghan Giannotta