Why Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to meet Donald Trump

Hey, Donald Trump, Jennifer Lawrence has a strongly worded message for you.

Lawrence, who told Entertainment Weekly in October she’s convinced the GOP candidate will bring an actual apocalypse, hasn’t been shy about her opposition to a Trump presidency.

So, when she found out Trump was at a concert she was attending, she tried to jump on the opportunity to tell him how she really feels, the actress said in an interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” which aired last Friday. Lawrence said she sent her full security team out to find him at the event.

“I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump.’ I was adamant on finding him and making a video of me going, ‘Hey, Trump. [Expletive] you!” Lawrence said.

Unfortunately for JLaw, her security team wasn’t actually able to make her dream interaction with Trump a reality.

“I think he knew I was looking for him,” she said.