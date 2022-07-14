Hochul announces charging discount program for New York’s electric car drivers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the State Public Service Commission (PCS) approved New York’s investor-owned utilities electric-vehicle active and passive-managed charging programs.

This is a major step in New York’s initiative, EV Make-Ready program. Its mission is to provide electric-vehicle owners with the choice of charging programs, rather than the whole home Time-of-Use (TOU) rates that are currently in use.

“I am proud to say New York leads the nation in clean energy innovation to combat climate change and bring environmental justice to impacted communities,” Hochul said. “Today’s action brings us one step closer to a greener, emission-free future, and expand upon the benefits of electric vehicle ownership by providing added savings at a time when New Yorkers need it the most.”

This change can save more than $5 billion through 2023 as the managed charging programs and TOU rates incentivize customers to charge their vehicles at specific times that will benefit the grid.

“Approval by the Public Service Commission of active and passive-managed charging programs in New York will help us further expand the use of electric vehicles all across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “The further development and accessibility of New York’s electric vehicle infrastructure will help encourage more New Yorkers to turn to energy efficient, emission-free vehicles and provide a cleaner environment for our children.”

The EV program provides the funds for the necessary materials to upkeep more than 50,000 new public and commercial Level 2 charging ports. Before EV there were only 4,571 publicly accessible chargers statewide.

Transportation is responsible for the largest contribution to greenhouse gas pollution in the country. This shift into a charging based infrastructure will provide New Yorkers with over $2.6 billion in net benefits. Both the climate and customers will be benefiting from the forward-thinking switch from gas to electric vehicles.

Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “As the adoption of EVs increases throughout the State, well-designed EV managed charging programs will provide essential benefits to the utility and transportation sectors. By providing EV drivers with incentives for beneficial charging behavior, along with resources that makes charging hassle-free, the managed charging programs will create a win-win for EV drivers in the form of lower fuel costs and the grid in the form of reduced infrastructure costs.”

This initiative will expand access to clean transportation and reduce emissions in disadvantaged communities all across New York State. This decision will hopefully make New York a cleaner example for the rest of the country to follow.